What To Consider If You're Interested In The BBEU ETF
Summary
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has been a good source of alpha in the short and long term.
- I touch upon a few key themes that could weigh on The BBEU ETF outlook.
- Valuations are cheap and the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF yield is compelling.
To understand Europe, you have to be a genius - or French. - Madeleine Albright.
If you’re a subscriber of The Lead-Lag Report, you’d be well aware that I’ve been highlighting the long-term value opportunities within the EFA (Europe, Australasia, and Far East) cohort. If you’re looking for suitable opportunities within this broad EFA bucket, you may consider looking at the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU), a $9bn sized fund that has been a beacon of stability (a lowly annual portfolio turnover rate of just 7%).
Crucially, the BBEU ETF has proven to be quite a rewarding play for investors over its listing duration (since mid-June 2018), when it has managed to deliver 2.3x the level of returns of the MSCI ACWI ex-US index - a popular international-themed benchmark that covers both developed and emerging market ("EM") stocks.
Interestingly enough, this outperformance has carried on this year as well, with BBEU almost delivering 2x the returns of the benchmark.
As we inch closer to H2, could we see a repetition of the same? Well, here are some important factors to consider.
Important Considerations
Last month, the IMF had come out with its latest economic forecast which suggested that the Euro area would only grow at 0.8% in FY23, a growth rate that is half as much as what the U.S. is expected to see. This may put off a few growth-chasing investors, but also do consider that next year’s prospects look a lot more sanguine with Europe poised to witness 1.4% real GDP growth, better than what the U.S. will see (1.1%).
Even if you don’t want to stretch your horizons too far and only want to focus on what’s happening this year, it’s encouraging to note that a few days back, the European Commission recently revised upwards its FY23 GDP growth forecasts for the EU to 1% from its previous forecast of 0.8%.
In the global section of my paywalled research, I’ve noted how ongoing strength in the European services sector will likely embolden the ECB to continue to raise rates through the summer. Meanwhile, in a tweet on the timeline of The Lead-Lag Report, I've also noted how inflation continues to be persistent at over 3x the ECB's target.
To counter these pressures, the market believes that the ECB would need to make two separate rate hikes of 25bps each, but don’t rule out a third if inflation continues to trend within the 7% mark. The European Commission believes that even by the end of FY24, inflation could stay above the ECB’s inflation target.
It goes without saying that these hawkish considerations should reflect well on the euro. With ebbing risks from the energy price shocks, I also believe that the fiscal stimulus which was rolled out previously could be dialed back this year, putting the EU's fiscal stance in a more salubrious position. With a more responsible fiscal outlook (after an expansionary period over the last 3 years, the EU’s fiscal stance will shift to a contractionary state), the euro currency could be looked on more favorably by global investors.
Investors should also note that BBEU is dominated by two sectors in particular- European financials and European healthcare, and it’s fair to say we’re staring at a mixed outlook here. On account of the regional banking crisis in the U.S. in recent months, investors have understandably rotated to the European financial terrain where banking regulation is perceived to be more robust (the ECB’s relatively more hawkish outlook should reflect well on net interest margins as well), but it’s fair to wonder if this trend has largely played out.
The image above shows how consistently European financials had been trending up relative to US financials, but lately, it appears to have topped out as the ratio enters an old resistance zone.
Conversely, BBEU’s strong exposure to a defensive sector such as healthcare could come in handy if volatility conditions gather pace and impact equities across the globe. In the "weekly risk signals" portion of The Lead-Lag Report, I’ve urged investors not to get too complacent with perky sentiment in the short-term, and pay more attention to what the Lumber/Gold signal is suggesting; right now, it is the only inter-market signals suggesting cautiousness, and I wouldn’t be quick to dismiss that. If you’re keen to understand my concerns around volatility, you may consider reading my latest Substack post.
Conclusion
As noted in the initial section of this article, EFA-themed options such as JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF may continue to attract funds, as the valuation narrative is still very supportive of this trade. As per YCharts, BBEU’s holdings offer roughly the same earnings potential as the constituents of the S&P 500 Index (SP500) (16-17%), but the P/E valuation differential between those two products is quite substantial at ~33%, with BBEU trading at only 13x forward P/E.
In addition to that, investors could also be tempted by the higher yield on offer. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF currently yields a figure that is 260bps greater than what you get with the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).
