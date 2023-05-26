coldsnowstorm

Inflation is taxation without legislation. - Milton Friedman

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd be well aware that inflation and its associated vicissitudes have bulldozed and expanded their way into mainstream consciousness in recent years. If you were looking to profit off this wave, Fidelity® Stocks for Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI), a sub $200m-sized (in assets under management, or AUM) exchange-traded fund ("ETF"), could have been a decent enough proxy.

For context, FCPI essentially focuses on over 100 large-and-mid-cap U.S. equities that typically tend to outperform during inflationary environments. Fidelity's management team uses screeners encompassing quality, momentum, and valuations to come up with the end portfolio. However, what should also be noted is that this is quite a fluid portfolio, subject to considerable churn (and the associated transaction costs) on a yearly basis. Last year, the annual portfolio turnover rate came in at a whopping 76% (for perspective, the median ETF turnover rate is a lot lower at 31%)

As highlighted in the image below, as U.S. CPI began to cross over the 6% levels in late 2021, FCPI started seeing a great deal of interest with its AUM expanding quite significantly. However, since the 9% peak in May 2022, inflation has been trending lower through H2-22 and beyond. Unsurprisingly, as the inflation momentum has ebbed, FCPI's AUM has seen a steady decline in keeping with lower inflation readings.

Given these recent trends, is it worth shunning FCPI, or could there be some merit in holding on?

Well, firstly, I'm not overly convinced that inflation is necessarily on its way out. If you look at inflation expectations one year ahead, note that it is still rather high at 4.45%, well above the Fed's inflation target rate of 2%.

As flagged in the "Leaders-Laggers" section of this week's edition, investors may also consider looking at how TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) securities have been faring relative to U.S. Treasuries, and this will shed some insight into how the bond markets are thinking about inflation. What we've seen is that rather than drifting lower, this ratio has been moving sideways since March, suggesting that the inflation protection theme still has some legs.

If you actually parse through the latest inflation report, it's still worrying to note that some components could still remain high for the foreseeable future. The other day, I put out a tweet on the timeline of The Lead-Lag Report noting how shelter costs (particularly of primary residences) were at elevated levels. The BLS believes that this theme is currently responsible for 70% of inflation. Worryingly, some housing experts have also suggested that changes in rents and housing costs could take up to 12 months to show up in inflation data, so don't expect this trend to fall off overnight.

In addition to that, we also have to consider the persistent impact of used car prices, which Gregory Daco, the Chief Economist of EY-Parthenon flagged as another major risk. Daco who was a recent guest on Lead-Lag Live, also urged investors not to attach too much of importance to YoY inflation readings as the high base effect of last year could give a false picture. It looks increasingly likely that the Fed will pay greater attention to the sequential trend.

Inflation's lingering presence can also be noted in how a few Fed members have been communicating with the media of late. While the cash markets continue to expect rate cuts in H2-23, the likes of Kashkari and Bullard have suggested that a June pause doesn't necessarily have to suggest the start of something new (the latter has even suggested that two more hikes would be required).

All in all, I believe it would be premature to suggest that inflation is on its way out, and this may continue to abet FCPI.

Risks

Having said that, investors should also be mindful of the Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF's exposure to the technology sector (which accounts for the largest component of its holdings). If you're a subscriber of The Lead-Lag Report, you'll know that I've questioned the sub-par level of market breadth which has sent the relative value of tech stocks (as a function of the S&P500) to record highs. Currently, the tech sector has been buoyed by just a handful of mega-cap tech names. In fact, over two-thirds of the Nasdaq stocks are actually trading below their 200 DMAs.

As noted in an Instagram post from The Lead-Lag Report account, a drop below key moving averages typically results in a spike in volatility, and lower streaks of positive returns, making the tech sector particularly vulnerable when even the mega-caps eventually lose clout.

Besides, with the tech sector trading at over 26x P/E, it is questionable if one will witness further outsized gains at those valuations.