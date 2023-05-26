Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Karora Resources: A Strong Start To 2023

May 26, 2023 6:02 PM ETKarora Resources Inc. (KRR:CA), KRRGF2 Comments
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.32K Followers

Summary

  • Karora Resources released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~39,800 ounces of gold, trouncing its previous record of ~38,400 ounces by nearly 4%.
  • The strong performance was driven by increased tonnes milled and higher grades at Beta Hunt and Higginsville, and the benefit of an additional mill, where ~121,000 tonnes were processed.
  • Given the increased production at lower costs, Karora generated significant cash flow and maintained its strong balance sheet during its growth phase, with higher margins expected during H2.
  • With Karora being a fully funded organic growth story with a combination of materially higher output and margin expansion, I continue to see it as a top-15 producer sector-wide.

Machinist

Juan Jose Napuri

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally ended, and it was a mixed earnings season overall. This is because while production was flat to up for most producers, unit costs were up as well, hit

Karora Operations

Karora Operations (Company Website)

Karora Resources - Quarterly Gold Production

Karora Resources - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Karora - Quarterly Operating Metrics

Karora - Quarterly Operating Metrics (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Karora Resources - AISC, Average Realized Gold Price, AISC Margins

Karora Resources - AISC, Average Realized Gold Price, AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Karora Resources - Quarterly Revenue & Operating Cash Flow

Karora Resources - Quarterly Revenue & Operating Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Karora - Western Decline

Karora - Western Decline (Company Website)

Fletcher Shear Zone Strike Extension

Fletcher Shear Zone Strike Extension (Company Website)

Karora - Annual Production & Forward Estimates

Karora - Annual Production & Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.32K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.