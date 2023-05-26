Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roku Stock: Streaming Gatekeeper, But A Sell

May 26, 2023 6:53 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)NFLX, DIS
LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
53 Followers

Summary

  • Roku, Inc. is the clear market leader in smart TV operating systems and continues to grow its user base.
  • As an industry, streaming is taking share of TV from cable and free to air, benefiting Roku.
  • Roku isn't forecast to produce any meaningful cash flow for shareholders for years, making the valuation very challenging.

Binge watching the favorite TV show

Rainer Puster

Thesis

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is a highly innovative company that saw TV streaming coming before anyone else and has continued to pave the way for the shift from traditional broadcasting and cable TV towards streaming

Roku - More than a smart TV, a better TV

Roku website

Roku total hours streamed by quarter

FactSet

Roku Sports Menu

1Q23 Shareholder Letter

Streaming viewership vs ad budgets

Roku 2Q22 Shareholder Letter

Streaming device reach surpasses traditional television

Roku 1Q22 Shareholder Letter

FCFF DCF model for Roku

Author Analysis using data from FactSet

This article was written by

LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
53 Followers
LDV Research is a market cap and industry agnostic investor seeking high quality, growing companies that can be comfortably held for decades. My emphasis is on return on invested capital and free cash flow per share as I believe these are the key drivers of long term shareholder value creation. I also put a heavy emphasis on discounted cash flow valuation in determining an appropriate price to pay for every investment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.