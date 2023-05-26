Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

M.D.C. Holdings: Trends Are Turning, But Better To Wait And See

May 26, 2023 7:19 PM ETM.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
414 Followers

Summary

  • Despite initial concerns, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. experienced a smaller drop in orders than anticipated, with a notable improvement in market conditions during Q1 2023.
  • Cancellation rates also showed significant improvement.
  • Moving forward, investors should monitor M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.'s efforts to reduce cycle times, as well as the potential for increased gross margins.
  • Given the need for more information to confirm the trend aligns with assumptions, a hold rating is recommended for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock until sufficient data becomes available.

Modern Villa Exterior In Summer

onurdongel

Description

I reiterate my previous recommendation for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to wait for a few more quarters to observe the change in demand trend. My concern was that near-term demand was going to be weak and

A picture containing text, screenshot, display, software Description automatically generated

Own model

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
414 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.