onurdongel

Description

I reiterate my previous recommendation for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to wait for a few more quarters to observe the change in demand trend. My concern was that near-term demand was going to be weak and that will impact the stock narrative, putting a lid to how much valuation and stock price can go further as investors look to de-risk or take profits (stock is up more 25% YTD).

1Q23, however, went remarkably better for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. than I had anticipated. Improved market conditions have led to a rise in net orders over the previous two quarters. Management's satisfaction with April orders, which were roughly comparable to March orders on a gross basis, was another positive sign for the demand outlook. There was a notable decline in cancellations, and the total number was the lowest it had been in over a year.

Overall, while I see improvements, I still think it is safer to wait until 2H23 before making a convicted call on how sustainable the underlying M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. demand trend turns out to be. Also, I am worried that the weak 2H23 macro sentiment would weigh on MDC's ability to sustain its high multiple. As such, I am reiterating my hold rating for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock until 2H23.

Demand

In the first quarter, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. orders dropped by 44% year-over-year, which was significantly lower than the high 60% to low 70% drop I had anticipated. As April's gross orders were relatively unchanged from March's, the demand outlook appears to be leveling off. To be specific, 1Q net orders of 1,767 increased by 299 and 190 against 3Q22 and 4Q22 respectively.

I would quote management comment during the Q1 conference call:

“We saw a significant improvement in market conditions in the first quarter of 2023, relative to the fourth quarter of 2022 as mortgage rates stabilized and buyer confidence improved, leading to better traffic levels and fewer cancellations.”

The phrase "significantly improved" stands out as the most important part of this sentence, as it indicates that things are much better than I had anticipated. The fact that orders have gone up indicates that management is competent in their positions because they made the correct choice to lower prices, boost incentives, and begin more speculative inventory to increase sales.

Although I expect a lower gross margin this year as a result of the price drop, I still believe it was the right call to speed up sales. Late in the quarter, however, management put the brakes on a price cut as it began to implement a 3 percent price increase in about half of its communities. Elsewhere, I believe a key metric that shined was cancellation rates, Even though the cancellation rate is up 17% from this time last year, I consider it a vast improvement over the 87% seen in 4Q22. It's worth noting that the rate of cancellations has been decreasing recently.

Guidance

According to management's estimates, 2Q23 closing will be in the range of $1,600 to $1,700, and gross margins of 17%. I believe the lower closings in 2Q23 was also partially impacted by the strong 1Q closing that was well above MDC own guidance of 1,500-1,600.

I think investors should keep in mind two things going forward:

We should expect to see MDC reducing cycle times moving forward to normalized level. While cycle times fell by roughly one month during the front end of construction, this improvement was negated by the weak back-end construction. I would monitor for any comments regarding the situation in the coming earnings. Gross margin should start to stabilize and possibly improve as more of MDC international spec inventory get close, and move away from peak construction cost (lower raw material cost and incentives)

Collectively, these two should improve revenue growth and underlying profits. Reducing cycle times should help turnover inventory faster and increase translation speed of backlog to sales, while increasing gross margin would flow directly to the bottom line (after covering cost). That said, there is virtually no way to ascertain how these factors are improving/worsening until 2H23.

Valuation

In contrast to the consensus, I believe revenue will recover more quickly in FY24, followed by a slowdown in FY25. This is subject to the macroeconomic environment improving and management's continued execution to drive sales. Margins should also rise as construction costs fall away from their peak and margins return to historical levels.

If everything goes as planned, I believe the market will continue to attach the high multiple that the stock is currently trading at (i.e., growth and margins will support the premium). The issue is timing, as such I continue to recommend a hold rating until there is sufficient information for me to ascertain the trend is in line with my assumptions.

Own model

Summary

In summary, my recommendation for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock remains a hold, with the suggestion to wait for a few more quarters to observe the change in demand trend. While Q1 2023 turned out better than expected, with improved market conditions leading to a rise in net orders and a decline in cancellations, I believe it is still prudent to wait until 2H23 before making a conclusive call on the sustainability of the underlying demand trend for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.