Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kilroy Realty: A Realistic Look At The Office Property Crash

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.13K Followers

Summary

  • Office property REITs have been hammered over the past year as investors realize the long-term consequences of work-from-home trends.
  • Despite investor hopes, the data suggests the work-from-home shift will continue and harm occupancy rates and lease prices for virtually all office REITs.
  • In 2020, I was very bearish on Kilroy Realty Trust due to an expected increase in capitalization rates and a permanent work-from-home shift.
  • Over the coming years, I expect Kilroy will see its sales decline by 5-15% while its properties' "fair value" capitalization rates rise to 8-9%.
  • Even under this "pessimistic" outlook, KRC is unlikely to fall below its current value and could be undervalued under more positive economic assumptions.
Vacant Office Space In San Francisco Reaches All Time High

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

While the stock market has held its ground over the past six months, specific sectors have seen immense difficulty. Specifically, stock market sectors with greater leverage levels and interest rate sensitivity, such as financials and REITs, were the worst sectors

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.13K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.