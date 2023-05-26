Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roivant Sciences: Coming Nicely To The Boil With Multiple Opportunities

May 26, 2023 10:25 PM ETRoivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Roivant Sciences recently won approval for a topical cream, VTAMA, that looks set to achieve blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) sales.
  • The company has several other highly promising late-stage clinical assets with blockbuster potential, and multiple data readouts upcoming.
  • With Pfizer partnered RVT-1301, Roivant appears to have been very lucky, or very smart, given the drug is approvable in multiple indications.
  • Two other drugs target various autoimmune conditions - this segment of the pharmaceutical industry is worth >$200bn per annum in revenue.
  • Roivant is valued at ~$7bn and shares trade at ~$9 - given the range and value of opportunities in play, and upcoming catalysts, my feeling is that this significantly undervalues Roivant - I sense a buy opportunity.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, Haggerston BioHealth, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Camping kettle boiling on the grill and steam coming from the spout against the backdrop of nature

Serhii Ivankin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) is a company I last covered in a note for Seeking Alpha back in December last year - I gave the company a "BUY" recommendation, and shares have risen in value by 28% since, to $9.2

chart

Roivant drug development subsidiaries (Q3 2022 10-Q submission) (Roivant)

chart

Roivant clinical stage pipeline (Roivant Q1 2023 10-Q) (Roivant)

chart

Roivant data and approval catalysts from pipeline (Q1 2023 10-Q) (Roivant)

chart

VTAMA Launch Plans (Roivant presentation)

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.17K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.