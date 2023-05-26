Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Earnings: Fed Funds Rate Hike Probability For June Jumps Sharply

Summary

  • The S&P 500 closed this Friday at 4,205 versus last week’s 4,191 despite all the cries of a 'runaway market'.
  • Fed funds futures ended Friday, May 26th, 2023 now show a 70% chance of a 25-basis-point hike on June 14th, 2023, the date of the next fed funds meeting.
  • The S&P 500 earnings yield is really remaining rock solid in the 5.25% – 5.5% range, but at 5.34% this week, it’s at its low print for 2023.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

It will be interesting to see how much of the recent move in Treasury yields is a default premium being built into the asset class, versus worries over economic growth that doesn’t appear to be softening much, and inflation

