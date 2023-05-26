Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Has The Disinflation Process Stalled?

May 26, 2023 10:00 PM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, SPTL, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, UTWO
American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • The latest inflation data is not what Federal Reserve officials were hoping for.
  • Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is thought to be a better predictor of future inflation, also remained high.
  • Fed officials may worry that the disinflation process has stalled.

Hand turns a dice and changes the word "deflation" to "inflation", or vice versa.

Fokusiert

By William J. Luther

The latest inflation data is not what Federal Reserve officials were hoping for. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI), which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, grew at a continuously-compounding annual rate of 4.2 percent from April

Figure 1. Headline and Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, January 2020 to April 2023.

Figure 1. Headline and Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, January 2020 to April 2023.

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.65K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.