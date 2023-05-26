Tech In Orbit

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • The S&P 500 has been closing in on new 52-week highs as the index gains another 1.3% heading into the long weekend.
  • Indicating what has broadly been mediocre breadth at best, the only two sectors with relative strength lines that are currently moving higher are Tech and Communication Services.
  • The former has made a vertical move higher over the past few days in the wake of the surge in NVIDIA (NVDA), while the climb in Communication Services has been more steady.

Global connectivity concept with worldwide communication network connection lines around planet Earth viewed from space, satellite orbit, city lights in Europe, some elements from NASA

NicoElNino

The S&P 500 has been closing in on new 52-week highs as the index gains another 1.3% heading into the long weekend. Although the index has been moving higher, looking at relative strength lines across the S&P’s eleven sectors, it would be

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.59K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

