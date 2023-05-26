Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I See Opportunity In STAAR Surgical

May 26, 2023 11:35 PM ETSTAAR Surgical Company (STAA)
Summary

  • STAAR Surgical is on the cusp of an acceleration in earnings and growth courtesy of its entrance into the US market.
  • It is profitable, generates positive cash flow, and has zero real debt.
  • It's not cheap, but growth stocks never are in the true sense of the term.
  • As earnings grow and the valuation unwinds, there is a path to 17% per annum in annual returns over the next 10 years.
  • STAA is a buy for investors interested in interesting growth stories.

Digital Eye Wave Lines Stock Background

Sharamand

Most of my writing on Seeking Alpha has centred around the more conservative, value and high yield orientated part of the market. However, there is another side to me, a growth side. In our business we have multiple portfolios that clients can invest in

A close-up of a diagram Description automatically generated with low confidence

EVO Technology (Company presentation)

A picture containing text, screenshot, brand, software Description automatically generated

Refractive surgery stats (Company presentation)

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, website Description automatically generated

USA focus/opportunity (Company presentation)

A screenshot of a phone Description automatically generated with low confidence

Advertising campaigns (Company presentation)

A picture containing text, smile, human face, clothing Description automatically generated

Feedback data (Company presentation)

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Total addressable market (Company presentation)

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Company growth ahead of peers (Company presentation)

A close-up of a person's face Description automatically generated

USA market stats (Company presentation)

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Financial performance over time (Company presentation)

A picture containing text, screenshot, line, number Description automatically generated

Revenue Forecasts (Seeking Alpha)

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Earnings stats (Company presentation)

A picture containing text, screenshot, line, number Description automatically generated

EPS Forecasts (Seeking Alpha)

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

Extended Sales and EPS forecast (Analyst)

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

Share price extrapolation (Analyst)

I'm an optimist. I look forward to a brighter future. As the world evolves so must our investment style. Opportunities are everywhere but having the right mindset, being humble and having a can do, never stop learning attitude is critical to success. We can beat the market but it's likely to come with more volatility. I'm ok with that, I have a plan. Opinions are my own and are not financial or stock advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

