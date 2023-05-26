What Will Demand Be For The Cybertruck?
- In ARK’s view, the low expectations for Tesla’s Cybertruck are based on a blind spot.
- According to our research, global EV market share is likely to scale to 70%+ by 2027, and the US will not be far behind.
- In addition to 1.5 million existing Cybertruck reservations, early Google Trends data suggest that the Cybertruck could be as mainstream as the Tesla Model Y.
By Sam Korus, Director of Research, Autonomous Technology & Robotics
Analysts, forecasting agencies, and auto manufacturers once thought electric vehicles (EVs) would become little more than a niche product. Will they be wrong about the Cybertruck as well?
In ARK’s view, the low expectations[1] for Tesla’s (TSLA) Cybertruck are based on a blind spot. Today, most automakers fund the development and sales of unprofitable EVs with profits from their gas-powered truck sales. If the Cybertruck were to disrupt that profit center, traditional automakers could end up in trouble.
In ARK’s first year, 2014, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasted that long range electric vehicles would have little to no US market share in 2040. Last year, the market share of US EVs topped 5%[2] so, now, having increased its forecast each year, the EIA expects US EV market share to plateau at ~14% in 2040, as shown below. According to our research, global EV market share is likely to scale to 70%+ by 2027,[3] and the US will not be far behind.
The EIA expects trucks to constitute 69% of all vehicles in the US by 2050, even though electric trucks will not gain traction beyond 10% share of the total, as shown below.
We disagree. In addition to 1.5 million existing Cybertruck reservations,[4] early Google Trends data suggest that the Cybertruck could be as mainstream as the Tesla Model Y. On April 2, 2023, just as Elon Musk tweeted that he was walking the Cybertruck production line,[5] the number of searches for the Cybertruck on Google exceeded those for the Model Y, as shown below. Notably, Cybertruck search volume originated in truck-loving geographies, potentially suggesting desire to buy.
While sell-side analysts may be uncomfortable forecasting exponential EV growth, we believe it would be a mistake for them not to consider the implications Cybertruck success could have for traditional automakers.
