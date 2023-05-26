Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What Will Demand Be For The Cybertruck?

May 26, 2023 11:30 PM ETTSLA
Summary

  • In ARK’s view, the low expectations for Tesla’s Cybertruck are based on a blind spot.
  • According to our research, global EV market share is likely to scale to 70%+ by 2027, and the US will not be far behind.
  • In addition to 1.5 million existing Cybertruck reservations, early Google Trends data suggest that the Cybertruck could be as mainstream as the Tesla Model Y.

Tesla car dealer entrance

jazz42

By Sam Korus, Director of Research, Autonomous Technology & Robotics

Analysts, forecasting agencies, and auto manufacturers once thought electric vehicles (EVs) would become little more than a niche product. Will they be wrong about the Cybertruck as well?

Source: ARK Investment Management LLC, 2023, Based on data from EIA Annual Energy Outlook (2022); Irle 2022. For informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any particular security. Forecasts may not be realized.

Source: ARK Investment Management LLC, 2023, based on data from EIA Annual Energy outlook 2022. For informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any particular security. Forecasts may not be realized.

Source: Google Trends 2023. For informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any particular security. Forecasts may not be realized.

Source: Google Trends 2023. For informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any particular security. Forecasts may not be realized.

