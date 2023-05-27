Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3M: A High Yield With Market Concerns

May 27, 2023
Christopher Price profile picture
Christopher Price
2.28K Followers

Summary

  • Looking at major corporations with a high dividend yield, 3M is near the top of the list.
  • While the yield is high, the price has gone down in recent months.
  • There are headwinds, and low growth is expected, but the yield might make 3M worth a small investment.

3M tape manufacturing facility. This plant is part of the Industrial, Adhesives and Tape Division V

jetcityimage

Investing for dividend income is a popular strategy among those who want to see passive income rolling their way on a regular basis. As long as a company has good fundamentals and keeps them, investors should be able to expect quarterly (or

This article was written by

Chris is a history instructor at a community college. He is building a dividend-paying stock portfolio that is hopefully low on the risk scale to build up income for his golden years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment professional. The preceding is intended for informational and educational purposes. Please make sure to perform due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to all capital invested can occur.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

