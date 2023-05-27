MarsBars

It is quite rare to find well-covered and sustainable double-digit dividend yields. It is even rarer to find this from a company that is simultaneously buying back stock aggressively, growing its dividend aggressively, and advancing promising organic growth initiatives. The good news is that there is at least one such stock available today: OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF).

OMF offers a near 11% dividend yield that is well-covered by earnings, recently hiked its dividend by 5.3%, and is pouring cash into an aggressive stock buyback program, making it a dream stock for those who put a lot of emphasis on shareholder capital returns. Meanwhile, the balance sheet remains in sound shape and the company is advancing a high-potential organic growth initiative in its credit card business.

If this all sounds good, read on because in this article, we will look at this opportunity a little bit closer to help you decide if OMF stock is right for your portfolio.

Is OMF Stock The Dividend Opportunity Of A Lifetime?

As we already mentioned, OMF is a rare find in today's market. Its latest quarterly results continued to confirm our conviction in the stock as well. Highlights included:

Adjusted diluted earnings per share continued to decline sequentially due to an increase in charge-offs, a more conservative approach to underwriting of new loans (causing originations to fall from $3.5 billion to $2.8 billion sequentially), and a decline in leverage. That said, the dividend remained very well covered with a 1.46x coverage ratio (68.5% payout ratio).

The credit card business continued to grow, with over 160,000 cards and $122 million in receivables at quarter end and the company remains on track to achieve their goal of over $100 million in capital generation per year from the credit card business alone by 2025.

While net charge-offs continued to rise from 6.88% in Q4 2022 to 7.72% during Q1 2023, the increase in charge-offs did begin to decelerate some and delinquencies began to decline after several quarters in a row of increases. This signals that OMF is nearing a peak in net charge-offs barring a sharp deterioration in the economy. Moreover, these increases in net charge-offs were widely expected and are merely a normalization of conditions following the strong tailwind provided by the stimulus checks that were sent out to consumers in 2020 and 2021. Last, but not least, its portfolio is becoming increasingly skewed towards higher credit quality loans, so this should also lead to fewer delinquencies and ultimately net charge-offs in the coming months and quarters.

The company is managing operating expenses quite well, with its OpEx ratio remaining flat sequentially.

The balance sheet remains in strong shape with leverage declining for the second quarter in a row and plenty of liquidity remaining.

Despite the company focusing on strengthening its underwriting and balance sheet in order to more conservatively position itself for a slowing economic environment, OMF continued to buy back a meaningful number (~0.6% of shares outstanding) of shares in Q1:

We repurchased about 700,000 shares for $27 million. As we discussed last quarter, we have moderated our share repurchases, given the uncertain economic environment and our desire to maintain strategic optionality. That said, we remain a programmatic buyer of our shares, and we'll adapt the pace of repurchases as the environment evolves.

What Are The Risks In OMF Stock?

While this all sounds great, apparently Mr. Market has yet to get the memo, as the stock has floundered since early February:

Data by YCharts

What is Mr. Market so concerned about?

Well, first and foremost, it is important to zoom out a little bit more on the stock chart as OMF has actually been a huge outperformer in the three years since the COVID-19 crash:

Data by YCharts

The reasons for this are numerous, but one of the biggest drivers of OMF's outstanding performance over the past three years was the government stimulus checks that enabled many of OMF's borrowers to pay off their debts at a much higher rate than normal.

Now that this stimulus has worn off and inflation has surged, consumer buying power is drying up and loan default rates among OMF's borrowers have normalized to a great extent.

Moreover, there is a growing body of compelling evidence that we are headed for a recession. If an economic downturn indeed materializes and unemployment spikes from its current persistently low level, OMF will likely see a further increase in defaults on its loans.

For these two reasons, OMF's stock has pulled back. However, it is important to keep in mind that - as OMF has pointed out repeatedly - charge-offs would have to exceed Great Financial Crisis/Great Recession levels for OMF to no longer be profitable and - between its liquidity runway and current profitability levels - it has significant flexibility before its ability to pay out its quarterly dividend would be threatened. After all, it recently hiked its dividend by a substantial amount, signaling that management has a large amount of confidence in its ability to sustain its dividend moving forward. Moreover, OMF continues to buy back stock at a pretty good clip, thereby reducing its total dividend payout burden and making the dividend even more sustainable in the future.

Investor Takeaway

Given recession concerns, Mr. Market has reason to be a bit jittery about OMF stock and we certainly concur that it is not a low risk investment. That said, between its near 11% dividend yield, substantial buyback program, healthy balance sheet, solid underwriting performance in its core business, and encouraging credit card business growth, OMF remains an attractive high yield stock for us among numerous other sustainable and growing high yield stocks in our portfolio.