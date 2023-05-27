Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Dollar Is Off Its Best Levels Ahead Of Key Events

May 27, 2023 12:30 AM ETDXY, EUR:USD, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, YCL, YCS, FXB, GBBEF, UUP, USDU, UDN
MoneyShow
Summary

  • Boosted by revived expectations of a final rate hike by the Fed, thanks to US data remaining surprisingly strong, the dollar has risen across the board in recent weeks.
  • Expectations that the Fed could hike rates again in June were lifted after a series of stronger-than-forecast data, including an upward revision to Q1 GDP.
  • Weakness in foreign data also boosted the dollar as the EUR/USD fell on the back of more disappointing German data.

Close up perspective view of hundred-dollar bill

Pleasureofart

By Fawad Razaqzada

Given the long weekend break ahead of us and the key event risk - i.e., US debt ceiling deal or lack thereof - investors were probably happy to book some profit on their long dollar positions that they had accumulated

DXY weekly chart

Target rate probabilities

This article was written by

MoneyShow
