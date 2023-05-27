Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: A Volatile Rollercoaster Trip In 7 Years

May 27, 2023 12:00 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
Summary

  • The DIS stock has underperformed the wide market thus far, completing a massively volatile seven years while returning to its 2016 lows.
  • While Bob Iger's recent execution appears promising, the elevated interest rate environment remains a headwind to its profitability.
  • With part of its long-term debts maturing within the next twelve months, refinancing may also trigger higher costs of lending, impacting its FCF generation.
  • Combined with the political headwinds in Florida and the potential delay of dividend reinstatement in 2023, DIS may remain volatile in the near term.
  • We shall discuss this further.

highway loop

Artem_Egorov/iStock via Getty Images

The Bottom-Fishing Investment Thesis Is Here

DIS 7Y Stock Prices

DIS 7Y Stock Price

Trading View

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has already dramatically reversed most of its recent gains to breach its March 2023 support levels, nearing its 7Y

DIS & SPY Bottoming In 2009

Trading View

DIS 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

DIS NTM EV/ EBITDA and Market Cap/ FCF Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

