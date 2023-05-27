Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy The Dips In Silver As Solar Investment Powers Ahead

Oriental Trader profile picture
Oriental Trader
505 Followers

Summary

  • Solar investment is expected to overtake oil production spending this year.
  • Rapid growth in China solar installations are causing global installation estimates to increase. Solar (and silver) may be a major beneficiary of China’s pivot towards “security”.
  • Supply and demand will be key - high interest rates and China recessionary fears will be transient and less important.

Stack of Shiny Silver Bars Ingots and Coins

asbe

Silver prices recently retreated (as shown below in the chart of iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) (which represents 1 ounce for each share)) due to (i) Fed being more hawkish and expectations of Fed easing being pushed out and (ii) worries about Chinese

silver prices

silver prices (stockcharts.com)

solar investment

solar investment (Bloomberg)

china solar boom

China solar boom (Bloomberg)

china solar forecast

China solar forecast (Bloomberg)

silver supply demand

silver supply demand (The Silver Institute)

silver supply demand

silver supply demand (the Silver Institute, Metals Focus)

Silver vs 10 year treasury yields

Silver vs 10 year treasury yields (stockcharts)

This article was written by

Oriental Trader profile picture
Oriental Trader
505 Followers
Focus on trying to piece together the big things (both at a macro and industry level) Twenty years in Asia (mainly China).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Favorable supply demand fundamentals and strong catalyst in terms of China solar investments powering ahead.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.