EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook, Tight Oil Report, And IEA Oil Market Outlook, May 2023

May 27, 2023 1:50 AM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
Summary

  • The EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) was published in early May.
  • The report that follows compares World Petroleum Liquids output from the STEO with estimates from OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) from May and the IEA’s Oil Market Report (OMR) from February 2023.
  • For the Permian basin, the annual rate of increase was 535 kb/d per year from April 2021 to March 2023.

Oil pipeline, the oil industry equipment

pandemin

A guest post by D Coyne

The EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) was published in early May. The report that follows compares World Petroleum Liquids output from the STEO with estimates from OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) from

EIA STEO

Figure 1

World non-crude liquids

Figure 2

World non-crude liquids

Figure 3

balance of supply and demand for World Liquids - STEO

Figure 4

balance of supply and demand for World Liquids - MOMR

Figure 5

Average of STEO, MOMR, IEA OMR

Figure 6

Future output of oil

Figure 7

World Oil Market

Figure 8

US LTO

Figure 9

US tight oil output

Figure 10

US tight oil

Figure 11

Permian Basin tight oil

Figure 12

US tight oil minus Permian

Figure 13

North Dakota Bakken NDIC data

Figure 14

Eagle Ford tight oil

Figure 14

Niobrara tight oil

Figure 15

completion rate for US tight oil wells

Figure 16

non-Permian US tight oil output

Figure 17

US tight oil plays

Figure 18

US tight oil

Figure 19

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.59K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

