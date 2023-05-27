Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Quick Thoughts: The Tapestry Of Debt And What We Need To Do To Unravel It

Summary

  • While the current debt ceiling negotiations are creating near-term volatility across the capital markets, the issue of rising national indebtedness is a long-term story, with potentially long-run implications.
  • The large increase in deficits is associated with the GFC and pandemic shocks, due to both rising expenditures and falling tax revenues.
  • In the context of the political wrangling over fiscal policy, it may be worth displaying figures on what the federal government spends on and whom it taxes.

By Stephen H. Dover, CFA, Chief Market Strategist and Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, Franklin Templeton

Originally published in Stephen Dover’s LinkedIn Newsletter Global Market Perspectives.

While the current debt ceiling negotiations are creating near-term volatility across

Exhibit 1: US federal government spending and revenues as percentage of GDP 1968-2033

Exhibit 2: Mandatory spending as a percentage of GDP spiked during the pandemic. The US Congressional Budget Office expects the mandatory spending and net interest as a percentage of GDP to gradually increase over the next decade.

Exhibits 3 and 4: Higher interest payments ahead

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

