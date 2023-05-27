Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHD Offers Shelter As SPY Valuation Nears Historic Peak

May 27, 2023 3:00 AM ETSchwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (SCHD), SPY
Summary

  • I view it as an understatement to say that the current overall market, approximated by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), is expensive.
  • It is more expensive, much more, than what appears on the surface.
  • Benchmarked against risk-free rates, my estimate is that the current SPY valuation is among the top 4% percentile.
  • The valuation gap between SPY and value stocks, approximated by the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is off the chart.
  • I see overwhelming odds for SCHD to outperform in the years to come.
Thesis

Back in July 2021, Fortune published an article to caution investors about the valuation bubble. The article has a pretty sensational title - "Bubble warning: The S&P 500 has only been this expensive for 4% of

A picture containing text, line, plot, font Description automatically generated

Source: multpl.com/shiller-pe

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: Vanguard.com

A picture containing text, line, screenshot, plot Description automatically generated

Source: MacroMicro

A picture containing text, plot, screenshot, line Description automatically generated

Source: Yardeni.com

A picture containing text, line, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

Source: Author based on Yahoo data

A screenshot of a screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: Vanguard.com

A picture containing text, screenshot, line, plot Description automatically generated

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

A picture containing text, screenshot, circle, font Description automatically generated

Source: ETF.com

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: Author based on Yahoo data

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: Seeking Alpha data

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

