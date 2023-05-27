Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Narrow Is The Gate For Outperformance

Summary

  • The US stock market is having itself a pretty decent year so far in 2023, all things considered.
  • This week we focus on another unusual characteristic of the stock market – the extreme narrowness of outperformance, dominated almost exclusively by a small number of mega-cap technology companies.
  • Information technology, communications services and consumer discretionary are the only ones outperforming the broader index.

Candle stick graph and bar chart of stock market investment trading.

scyther5

The US stock market is having itself a pretty decent year so far in 2023, all things considered. Last week we talked about the market in terms of volatility, namely that there hasn’t been much of that in equities even while

S&P 500 industry sector trends

S&P 500 mega-cap leaders

MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

