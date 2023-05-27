Gen 3 Toyota Tacoma display. Toyota offers the Tacoma in SR, SR5, and TRD Sport models. jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Few vehicle models exemplify Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM)’s steady step-by-step approach to product improvement and to the all-important U.S. market than Tacoma – known as “Taco” to its fans.

Introduced as a compact truck in 1995, the plain Jane Tacoma then posed no threat to pickup truck leaders General Motors Co. (GM), Ford Motor Co. (F), whose larger, popular, more elaborate and highly profitable pickups seemed to render Toyota’s entry as borderline irrelevant.

Toyota grew Tacoma’s sales in the second and third generations of the truck, as GM and F devoted more of its production capacity to their full-size models, eventually de-emphasizing and dropping smaller pickup models. (Toyota’s Hilux midsize pickup, introduced in 1968, sells outside the U.S.; in 2022 it was the third best-selling pickup globally with more than 564,000 sales.)

Growing category

Fast-forward a couple of decades from Tacoma’s debut; a sizable midsize segment is growing, with Toyota dominant. GM and F have scrambled to get back in the game with Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon and the reborn Ford Ranger.

(Toyota’s Tundra full-size pickup has gained steadily while selling only a fraction of the unit sales of Ford F Series or GM’s Chevy Silverado or Stellantis’s Ram.)

Toyota’s ambitions to lead the midsize segment haven’t waned. The Japanese automaker redesigned its fourth generation Tacoma midsize from top to bottom for 2024, making the model more appealing to work duty with two cab versions as well as a bed up to six feet in length, plus a more powerful standard engine along with a gas-electric hybrid version.

Additionally, the automaker created a number of trim levels and options designed to attract and retain off-road and weekend enthusiasts. Tacoma’s interior is more luxurious, report reviewers; the infotainment center has been upgraded and touches like a power lift gate have been added to some versions. A manual transmission will be available in some versions.

2024 Tacoma (Toyota Motor Corp.)

Perhaps most significantly, Toyota adds its iMax gas-electric optional powertrain to Taco’s menu. While the automaker has vowed to improve and speed up its introduction of zero-emission models across its product line, it maintains the position that a diversity of customers in a variety of global markets will continue to demand alternatives to battery-powered models.

Wakening competition

A battery-powered midsize truck for Toyota or any of its competitors is unlikely anytime soon. The battery would likely be too heavy and costly to make such a vehicle practical from an engineering perspective or from the price expectations of customers. Toyota will release pricing, fuel efficiency numbers and other details later this year when Tacoma is available for road testing.

The domestic competition, notably GM and Ford, has woken up and decided to compete in the midsize segment. Ford’s new Ranger, in particular, should do well with an enlarged bed for do-it-yourselfers and contractors that don’t need a full-size truck.

Tacoma’s share of the segment predictably will fall due to the size and scope of the new entries. The question will be whether the segment will grow enough to allow Toyota to keep its sales volume and profitability.

Either way, the automaker has demonstrated excellent pragmatism over the years, guarding the segments and models that hold their own in the marketplace and withdrawing when conditions call for it. My forecast for Tacoma is that it will hang tough and remain Toyota’s anchor in the U.S. truck market.

Patience rewarded

I still rate TM a buy, especially for patient long-term investors. Shares – selling for $139 and change – reached an all-time high of $206.11 a share on January 13, 2022. The 52-week high of $170.37 is about 22% above the current price; the 52-week low of $130.07 is 6.6% below the current price. The average stock price for the past year is $144.66.

Dividend yield is 2.85%.

A price graph of Toyota’s ADR shares since issuance in 1976 reflects the ups, downs and fundamental cyclicality of the automobile business. On a total return basis, assuming reinvestment of dividends in more shares, TM has returned an average 8.8% annually for the past 47 years. This result speaks of the company’s skilled and conservative management, which has vaulted Toyota to the top rank of global automakers, in terms of size and of basic financial metrics.

The recent ascension of Koji Sato to president and chief executive signaled a recognition that Toyota must adjust its electrification strategy so as not to place itself at odds with regulators in China, the U.S. and the European Union. While developing and introducing zero-emission battery-powered models, the automaker has argued that scarce minerals needed in batteries and the efficiency of gas-electric hybrid powertrains make the latter a superior choice for reducing carbon emissions for the near to middle term.

Accordingly, Sato on April 1 unveiled a new electrification strategy. Sato said Toyota will place greater emphasis on battery-electrics, while continuing to offer models with a variety of technologies, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, fuel cells. Sato said Toyota plans to launch 10 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2026, with the aim of significantly expanding the company’s zero-emission range.

Toyota's several paths to reduce carbon (Toyota Motor Corp.)

According to carscoops.com:

Among the new EVs there will be a new 3-row SUV coming in 2025 which will be produced in the US, with batteries sourced from the North Carolina plant. Toyota is also developing two new EVs for China set to be launched in 2024, joining the bZ4X SUV and the bZ3 sedan in the local market. Finally, a small EV and fully electric pickup trucks for Asia and other emerging markets will enter production by the end of 2023. While no further details were provided about the rest of the upcoming models, Toyota has already previewed some of them as concepts, including the Tacoma EV, the Crown EVs, and the bZ Compact SUV.

Toyota could have followed the lead of its competition and vowed to eliminate fossil fuel models by some date certain. That it didn’t do so speaks to the automaker’s basic nature: to be ready to adjust to an unpredictable future, to seize opportunities when they present themselves, and to avoid embracing fads too soon.