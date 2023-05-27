Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Daiwa Industries: Income Rockets On Cost Control And Better Comparability

May 27, 2023 5:26 AM ETDaiwa Industries Ltd. (DAWIF)
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Now with consistent accounting treatments between the periods, we can see the true earnings growth of Daiwa which was understated in the FY 2022.
  • Aided as well by a recovery in the food services industry and cost control, the sales growth yields disproportionate growth in operating income.
  • Tax assets are coming in the clutch so that net income actually doubles. Plenty of tax assets left, likely equivalent to about 5% of market cap, not even included in valuation.
  • Confidence in food services boosts most discretionary products like ice machines and kitchen equipment.
  • Probably no better business in the world at Daiwa's no-brain valuation.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Cooks working at a restaurant and looking for ingredients in the pantry

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Daiwa Industries (OTCPK:DAWIF) has been the Value Lab's crowning idea, gaining around 20% since purchase despite still pretty low levels of discovery, driven by unbelievable earnings growth. The valuation is still a joke, and corporate governance reforms spurred by

Daiwa industries sales growth by category

Sales Growth by Category (Q1 2023 Results)

valuation daiwa industries

Valuation (VTS)

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.79K Followers
Leader of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAIWA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.