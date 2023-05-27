Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Plains All American Pipeline's Improved Cash Generation Continued, But May Be At Risk

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.9K Followers

Summary

  • Plains is still reporting strong cash flows but growth might be slowing or coming to a halt.
  • Dwindling drilling rig counts might stunt crude oil transportation growth.
  • It appears that another distribution increase will happen by year's end but that might be the end for a year or so.
  • Investors might consider using short calls to add cash.

Shortcut From Point A to Point B Concept

IvelinRadkov

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) reported strong cash flows for the 1st quarter allowing management to continue its positive full-year guidance. Recent weakness in crude oil pricing has lowered active drilling rigs for shale to under 600. For the first

4th Quarter

Plains Presentation

Messler

OilPrice

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.9K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAA, NS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.