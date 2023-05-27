Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Supremex: Supreme Q1 2023 Results But Orders Are Under Pressure

May 27, 2023 6:32 AM ETSupremex Inc. (SUMXF), SXP:CA
Gold Panda
Summary

  • The company’s revenues rose by 39.8% in Q1 2023 while adjusted EBITDA soared by 55.4% thanks to acquisitions, and high average selling prices in the envelope segment.
  • The current annual revenue run rate is around C$350 million ($257 million) and Supremex is trading at an LTM EV/EBITDA ratio of just 3.5x.
  • However, the company warned about a slowdown in new orders and revenues are likely to decline in Q2 2023.
  • Yet, I think that annualized EBITDA is unlikely to drop below C$40 million ($29.4 million) this year and this would put the EV/EBITDA ratio at 5.6x which I still consider low.
silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph 3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In March, I wrote an article on SA about Canadian envelope producer Supremex (OTCPK:SUMXF) (TSX:SXP:CA) in which I said that acquisitions should boost EBITDA in the near future and that I

mail volume in Canada and the USA

Supremex

Supremex acquisitions

Supremex

Supremex Q1 2023 results

Supremex

Supremex LTM results

Supremex

Supremex envelope revenue

Supremex

Supremex packaging revenue

Supremex

Supremex EBITDA by segment

Supremex

Supremex net debt

Supremex

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

