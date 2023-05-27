Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MongoDB: Stretched Valuation

May 27, 2023 6:38 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)
Summary

  • Solid customer growth and improving margins illustrate the health of MongoDB's business, but weak consumption growth is likely to weigh on the stock going forward.
  • MongoDB could benefit from generative AI over time but it is unreasonable to expect a step change in performance in the near term.
  • MongoDB's current valuation is beginning to look stretched given current growth expectations.

Cloud Computing Backup Cyber Security Fingerprint Identity Encryption Technology

Just_Super

MongoDB's (NASDAQ:MDB) stock is up roughly 100% from last year's lows, despite an ongoing deterioration in growth. While MDB stock is not necessarily overvalued for investors with a long-term time frame, it is difficult to see mid-teen growth supporting the current

SaaS Company Detrended Revenue Growth

Figure 1: SaaS Company Detrended Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

MongoDB Revenue Growth

Figure 2: MongoDB Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

MongoDB Customers

Figure 3: MongoDB Customers (source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

Job Openings Mentioning MongoDB in the Job Requirements

Figure 4: Job Openings Mentioning MongoDB in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

"MongoDB Pricing" Search Interest

Figure 5: "MongoDB Pricing" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from MongoDB and Google Trends)

MongoDB Gross Profit Margins

Figure 6: MongoDB Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

MongoDB Operating Profit Margins

Figure 7: MongoDB Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

MongoDB Operating Expenses

Figure 8: MongoDB Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from MongoDB)

MongoDB Job Openings

Figure 9: MongoDB Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

MongoDB Relative Valuation

Figure 10: MongoDB Relative Valuation (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.41K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

