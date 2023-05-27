Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Carpenter Technology Is A Good Buy At The Current Levels

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.39K Followers

Summary

  • Carpenter Technology's revenue should benefit from favorable demand and robust backlog levels in the coming quarters.
  • Strong pricing and improving productivity should help in margin expansion in the coming quarters.
  • Valuation looks attractive considering the growth prospects.

Investment Thesis

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is expected to continue benefiting from strength across all end markets and a robust backlog, primarily in the Aerospace and defense sector. This is driven by robust demand and higher lead times. The company's margin

CRS Revenue Growth

CRS Revenue Growth (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

CRS End-Markets

CRS End-Markets (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted Operating Margin (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

CRS Consensus EPS estimates

CRS Consensus EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Company's Long Term Operating Margin Target

Company's Long Term Operating Margin Target (Investor Presentation)

We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Vedang S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

