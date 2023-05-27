Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cogent Biosciences: APEX Part 2 Launched, ErbB2 And FGFR2 On Track

May 27, 2023 7:02 AM ETCogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT)
The Wealth Wizard profile picture
The Wealth Wizard
151 Followers

Summary

  • Cogent Biosciences recently presented updated preclinical findings on the ErbB2 and FGFR2 programs, showcasing a commitment to developing novel therapies for uncharted disease areas.
  • The company launched Part 2 of the APEX trial to evaluate the effectiveness of bezuclastinib in Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis, with ongoing enrollment expected to finish by the end of 2024.
  • Despite short-term losses, Cogent's strategic investments in R&D will ultimately yield long-term benefits.

DNA helix

byakkaya

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) offers a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to a pioneering biotech company revolutionizing the development of precise therapies for genetically influenced diseases. By focusing on targeted treatments such as bezuclastinib and investigating novel

pipeline

investors.cogentbio.com

mutation diagram

investors.cogentbio.com

mast cell burden results

investors.cogentbio.com

cellular inhibition

investors.cogentbio.com

GIST data

investors.cogentbio.com

This article was written by

The Wealth Wizard profile picture
The Wealth Wizard
151 Followers
I have a deep understanding of both fundamental and technical analysis, and I use a data-driven approach to generate investment ideas. My goal is to provide actionable insights to help investors make informed decisions. In my free time, I enjoy reading about macroeconomic trends and following the latest developments in the technology sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.