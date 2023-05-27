Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Simon Property: A 7.2% Yield For Cheap, I'm Jumping In

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.55K Followers

Summary

  • Simon Property Group last raised its quarterly dividend payout by 2.77% for a forward dividend yield that sits at 7.2%.
  • The retail REIT is down by around 13% since the start of the year, with a price-to-forward FFO multiple of 8.49x. This is 28% lower than its peer group median.
  • Interest expenses barely jumped from their year-ago comp against a balance sheet heavy on fixed-rate debt and hedges.
  • FFO per share increased by $0.04 to $2.74. This meant a 67.5% payout ratio when set against their raised dividend.

Exterior Of Clothing Store With Shoes And Other Accessories Displaying In Showcase

onurdongel

I'm now looking to buy Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) due to its dividend yield moving up to 7.2%. This happened on the back of a quarterly payout that was recently hiked to $1.85 per share, a 2.77% increase

Chart
Data by YCharts

Simon Property Group Dividend Yield

Seeking Alpha

Simon Property Group US Occupancy

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financing

Simon Property Group

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.55K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SPG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.