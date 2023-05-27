Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thailand's Economy Rebounds In Early 2023 As Tourism Surges

May 27, 2023 8:21 AM ETTHD
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • Thailand has shown a gradual economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during 2022, helped by rising international tourism arrivals.
  • Real GDP growth rose from 1.5% in 2021 to 2.6% in 2022, with growth momentum expected to improve further in 2023.
  • The Thai economy has shown an upturn in economic growth momentum in early 2023, with first-quarter GDP growth up by 2.7% year-on-year (y/y), compared with 1.4% y/y growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Thailand recorded real GDP growth of 2.6% in 2022, representing a relatively modest pace of economic recovery from the recessionary conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Despite the upturn in private consumption and international tourism arrivals in 2022, the overall pace of economic expansion was relatively moderate, at just 2.6%.

Aerial View of the the Bangkok Skyline Thailand

Deejpilot/E+ via Getty Images

Thailand has shown a gradual economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during 2022, helped by rising international tourism arrivals. Real GDP growth rose from 1.5% in 2021 to 2.6% in 2022, with growth momentum expected to improve further in 2023.

Thailand GDP growth

S&P Global Market Intelligence

S&P Global Thailand Manufacturing PMI

S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global PMI surveys @ S&P Global 2023

Thailand PMI new orders and new export orders

S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global PMI surveys @ S&P Global 2023.

Thailand PMI input and output prices

S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global PMI surveys @ S&P Global 2023.

Thailand international tourism visitors

Thai Ministry of Tourism @ S&P Global 2023.

Thailand's major merchandise export markets

S&P Global: EC

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.8K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.