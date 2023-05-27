Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Accolade: FY25 And Long-Term Targets Inspire Confidence

May 27, 2023 10:24 AM ETAccolade, Inc. (ACCD)
Creative Capital Ideas
Summary

  • ACCD has experienced high demand, with revenue increasing by 5.6% in 4Q23 and a 33% increase in ARR bookings.
  • During the analyst day, ACCD upgraded its FY25 margin target and expressed confidence in reaching $500 million in sales.
  • ACCD's custom-built platform, backed by extensive data and the Clinical Foundation Score, provides a competitive advantage.

Nurse working at the reception desk in the private clinic

Anchiy

Investment thesis

I recommended going long Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in January when the stock was trading at $9.55, and that recommendation played out well, with the stock going as high as $17. I believe ACCD's value proposition remains strong as the challenges

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

