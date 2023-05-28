Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UGI: This 5.4% Yielding Aristocrat A 46% Discounted Buffett-Style 'Fat Pitch'

May 28, 2023 7:00 AM ETUGI Corporation (UGI)
Brad Thomas
Summary

  • UGI Corporation is in the worst bear market since 1988, having been cut in half.
  • Its tough 2022 was due to temporary setbacks caused by the Russian invasion.
  • Management reiterated its plan to grow 6% to 10% through 2026 in May.
  • UGI has a 36-year dividend growth streak and hasn't missed a dividend payment in 139 years.
  • UGI is almost 50% undervalued, trading at 8X cash-adjusted earnings, pricing in -1% growth. It could double in three years, almost triple in six, and the last time it was this undervalued, it delivered 15X returns in 15 years. UGI is trading at the same P/E as its Pandemic and Great Recession lows.
Baseball Player Hitting Ball During Baseball Game In Outdoor Stadium

peepo

This article was published at iREIT on Alpha on May 26, 2023 and was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

The market is driving many investors crazy right now. How is the S&P 500 Index (SP500) within 11% of

x

FAST Graphs

x

FAST Graphs

x

Dividend Kings

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

