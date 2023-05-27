Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Graco: 2 Tales

May 27, 2023 9:55 PM ETGraco Inc. (GGG)
Daniel Schönberger
Summary

  • Graco could beat expectations and reported solid top and bottom-line growth in Q1/23.
  • And GGG has a wide economic moat around its business leading to stability and consistency over time.
  • But the economy is heading for a recession, and a declining housing market is a challenge for Graco.
  • GGG stock is also not trading for cheap valuation multiples.

When talking about Graco (NYSE:GGG), we can tell two different stories. On the one side, we can tell the story of good quarterly results, a great business with a wide economic moat and ambitious long-term growth targets. On

Graco reported solid first quarter results for fiscal 2023

Revenue growth rates for Graco

Graco: Net sales by end market in fiscal 2022

Housing permits in the United States are declining for several quarters

Several construction metrics are pointing towards a slowdown

Graco: Earnings Per share estimates

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

