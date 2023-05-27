Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nestle: Q1-23 Results Demonstrate Pricing Power And Sticky Demand

May 27, 2023 10:32 PM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGF), NSRGY2 Comments
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
661 Followers

Summary

  • Nestle published its Q1-23 revenue numbers, beating analysts' consensus and demonstrating its pricing power with resilient demand for its products despite ongoing price increases.
  • Organic growth reached 9.3%, as a 9.8% price contribution was slightly offset by negative mix and volume. Growth was broad-based across most geographies and categories.
  • Management reaffirmed its 2023 guidance for organic growth of 6%-8%, underlying operating margin to expand to 17%-17.5%, and underlying EPS growth of 6%-10%, signaling portfolio optimization is on track.
  • I reiterate a Buy rating, with a price target of CHF 124.4 per share or $137.7 per ADR, reflecting a 12% upside.
  • It's not a potential ten-bagger, but Nestle should be a cornerstone in any long-term dividend investor's portfolio.

Nestlé France headquarters building near Paris

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) published its Q1-23 revenue numbers that beat analysts' consensus, reporting 9.6% organic growth from the prior year period. The consumer staples giant demonstrated the strength of its pricing power, as a 9.8% increase

Organic growth graph

Nestle Q1-23 Investor Presentation

Segment results table

Nestle Q1-23 Investor Presentation

Market breakdown table & map

Nestle Q1-23 Investor Presentation

Financial model graph

Created and calculated by the author based on Nestle financial reports and the author's projections

Shareholder returns history

Nestle Investor Relations

Leverage line graph

Created and calculated by the author based on Nestle financial reports

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
661 Followers
I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund. My goal is to conduct analyses seeking to find high-quality companies with an extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSRGY, NSRGF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.