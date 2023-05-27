ChrisHepburn

There’s something interesting going on with the UK based house builder Persimmon (OTCPK:PSMMF). It is up by over 9% from the last time I wrote about it in mid-January. It is up by an even more robust 17.5% year to date. This is despite the fact that the outlook for the housing market is weak, and the company’s own trading update is expectedly underwhelming, to say the least. Further, despite a price increase in the past few months, PSMMF is still trading at near the lowest levels in over a decade (see chart below).

Source: Seeking Alpha

The question, as I see it, is whether further upside in price is still possible or given the current macroeconomic and sectoral circumstances, Persimmon could be poised to fall further.

The UK housing market

To start with, the forecast for house prices in the UK is weak. The Office of Budget Responsibility [OBR], an arm of the UK Treasury, expects prices to decline by 1.1% in 2023 and another 5.7% in 2024, after which they are expected to start rising (see chart below).

Source: Office of Budget Responsibility

The reasons for the house price moderation are not hard to find. The fiscal stimulus during the pandemic which resulted in a stamp duty holiday on house purchases coupled with a piling up of household savings during lockdowns resulted in a housing boom.

Between 2020 and 2022, house prices rose by over 20% compared to the 7.8% rise in the 2017 to 2019 period. Post-pandemic, the rollback of duty holiday, a cost of living crisis, rising interest rates and slow economic growth have of course taken a toll on the cyclical sector.

Signs of weakness are already visible. House prices have fallen on average by 1.2% since between February and March 2023, compared to a 0.5% increase at the same time last year. While they are still up by 4.1% year-on-year (YoY) for March, considering the OBR’s forecasts, it can be expected that prices will shrink over the course of the year.

Persimmon’s performance

The weakness in the housing market is visible in Persimmon’s own performance. The company’s forward sales are down by 30% YoY for the first quarter of the year (Q1 2023) to GBP 1.7 billion this year. Challenges were visible for the company in the second half of 2022 itself, with a slowing down in sales rates and higher cancellation rates. This resulted in slower home completions in Q1 2023 by 42% YoY in addition to shrinking forward sales.

Trading Update (Source: Persimmon)

While the company’s average selling price on completion is still up some 10% YoY, going by the trends in demand and the forecasts, it seems unlikely that this will continue. Essentially, it is clear that Persimmon will continue to look weak in the foreseeable future.

What the market multiples say

However, at this point as I said at the start, its price is so low, the question is less about how it will perform and more about whether it is still a justified investment at the current valuations anyway or not. The company’s trailing twelve months [TTM] price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is at 7.1x. This is far from the highest among homebuilders, but it is not the lowest either.

The same is true if we consider its closest peers in its home market like Taylor Wimpey (OTCPK:TWODF), Barratt Developments (OTCPK:BTDPF) and Berkeley Group Holdings (OTCPK:BKGFY) at 6.65x, 9.2x and 10.4x respectively. Though, going by the average P/E of the four put together of 8.4x, Persimmon is still lagging.

Further, it is also trading significantly below its 10-year average P/E of almost 12x. It is not like it has not traded lower, though. The lowest it has got to over the past decade is 4.9x. But it almost never stays at such subdued levels for too long (see chart below). To me this indicates that at the present price levels, it can continue to rise.

Historical P/E (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Positive to consider

Moreover, the outlook for the UK economy has recently taken a turn for the better. A recession in the UK was all but expected in 2023, but a few days ago, the IMF took an about turn with a 0.4% growth forecast for the economy. This is still a slowdown, to be sure, but is still indicative of the fact that economy is better placed than earlier believed. Even inflation, which has been stubbornly high, has started to soften a bit recently. For that matter, the housing market too, has not crashed as was widely expected. It has just slowed down, and in fact there are even signs to be hopeful as asking prices are actually rising (see link in previous sentence).

While Persimmon’s revenue and earnings are expected to be setback by 10 years, as per analysts estimates, going back to the levels last seen in 2013 and 2014, it is worth noting that in these years the company’s P/E was comfortably above 10x, even starting with over 20x. This makes a further case for a potential price rise. That said, its dividends could come under pressure though, disappointing investors who are currently seeing a huge TTM 12.5% dividend yield. That can take some of the lustre off it, but the potential for growth remains.

What next?

The combination of expected improvements in the economy over time and the low price at which Persimmon is currently trading tempts me to give it a Buy rating. The only reason I am holding back from it is considering the precariousness of current times.

With inflation still far above the Bank of England’s comfort levels, interest rates can rise further and stay elevated for a while. This can impact the housing market negatively, which has so far resisted a crash. If it does cool off significantly more than anticipated, house builders like Persimmon can see an even bigger impact on their financials than is currently expected. For this reason, I am going with a Hold rating, which is likely to be upgraded if the housing market situation actually turns out better than the official forecasts estimate, going by the resilience in the market so far.

