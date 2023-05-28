Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Cummins Spin-Off And Canadian Automation Company Raise A Combined $521 Million

May 28, 2023 1:09 AM ETAZTR, ATMU, ATS, ATS:CA, IPXXU, ADVB, INTJ, MSS, BAYZF, BAYRY, CAVA, FOGO, MNX, KGS, SVV, FIHL
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.02K Followers

Summary

  • Two IPOs priced this past week, each raising more than $200 million, while one small issuer delayed, AZTR.
  • Leading the week, Cummins spin-off Atmus Filtration priced at the midpoint to raise $275 million at a $1.6 billion market cap.
  • While the post-Memorial Day IPO calendar looks quiet, movement in the pipeline has set the stage for a potentially active June.

Vat Text Written On Wooden Blocks With Stacked Coins

AndreyPopov

Two IPOs priced this past week, each raising more than $200 million, while one small issuer delayed (AZTR). They were joined by one SPAC. Six IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings.

Leading the week, Cummins spin-off Atmus

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.02K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.