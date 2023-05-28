Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Capital One: Why Warren Buffett And Michael Burry Are Both Backing Up The Truck

Logan Kane
Summary

  • Warren Buffett and Michael Burry both loaded up on Capital One stock in Q1. What were they thinking? We dig in.
  • Credit cards are a better business than you think. Capital One made money every year through the 2008 crisis/recession and is poised to easily do the same going forward.
  • When you charge 18-20% to credit card customers and pay 2-3% on deposits, making a profit isn't rocket science.
  • Differences in COF's business model compared to competitors are overstating COF's charge-off rate.
What's In Your Wallet?

Recent 13-F filings show that Warren Buffett and Michael Burry both added shares in Capital One (NYSE:COF) to their portfolios in Q1. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) seems to have pumped

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COF, MS, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

