Nucor: Between Cyclical Headwinds And Secular Tailwinds

May 28, 2023
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • Nucor Corp. has shown resilience in the steel industry despite challenges faced by steel stocks, benefiting from secular tailwinds, such as the CHIPS Act and strong demand for high-value-added steel products in nonresidential construction.
  • The company delivered strong financial performance in Q1, with increased volumes and margins contributing to profitability, and maintains a strong balance sheet and commitment to shareholder returns through share repurchases and consistent dividends.
  • Despite near-term challenges, Nucor's long-term prospects appear favorable, and investors looking for exposure to the industrial sector may find NUE an appealing investment choice if its stock price offers another correction opportunity.

Industrielle Arbeiter Schweißen Stahl

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

What about Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE)? This is one of the questions I was asked a lot in prior weeks - especially after covering its smaller peer Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF).

Steel stocks are currently suffering. NUE

FINVIZ

Data by YCharts

Morgan Stanley

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Data by YCharts

Nucor Corp.

TradingView (COMEX HRC)

Nucor Corp.

Wells Fargo

Nucor Corp.

Nucor Corp.

Nucor Corp.

Nucor Corp.

Data by YCharts

Leo Nelissen

Data by YCharts

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

