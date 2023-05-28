Realty Income's High Dividend Yield Makes It A Valuable Investment
Summary
- Realty Income's recent share price drop means it has strong income and cash flow generation with more than 5% dividend yield.
- The company continues to have numerous opportunities for growth as it continues to invest and source new opportunities.
- The company's international expansion represents a potential source of long-term future growth as the company taps an unconsolidated market.
- We expect the company to continue driving growing dividends and shareholder returns.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) has seen its share price drop almost 10% YTD along with an almost 15% drop from its highs for the year. The company's dividend yield has pushed up to more than 5% and the company maintains its status as the growing monthly dividend company. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has the ability to continue providing cash flow and growing.
Realty Income Overview
Realty Income has an extensive portfolio of assets, with a $40 billion market capitalization and a $60 billion enterprise value.
The company's annualized base rent is $3.5 billion, which is roughly 9% of its portfolio. The company has a multi-decade operating history with more than 10 thousand properties and a A3/A- credit rating. The company is the 4th largest global REIT, and has built up a >$7 billion European portfolio, an area with substantial expansion potential.
The company's portfolio is well diversified and the company has a long dividend growth history. That transfers to strong dividend growth of more than 4% annualized. Combined with a more than 5% dividend, that's an almost 10% annualized growth rate.
Realty Income Diversified Portfolio
The company's portfolio is also very well diversified by industry, although during major black swan events such as COVID-19, concerns do arise.
The company's largest customer is Dollar General at 4% of revenue with Walgreens and 7-11 rounding out the top 3 for just over 10% of revenue. The company's largest segment is grocery stores, but the company is also heavily dependent on a number of recession resistant industries. By geography the company is well diversified with Texas as its largest market.
The company's diversification protects it, but with a major downturn / recession, it's still in a risky position.
Realty Income Balance sheet
The company's balance sheet remains strong and staggered which minimizes risk.
The company's 5.4x net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a level that it can comfortably afford. At the same time, the company's 31% debt to market cap ratio and 5.9 year term show its financial strength. Its debt is comfortably manageable versus its equity and its expiration timeframe partially protects it from rising interest rates. The company is at 90% fixed rate.
The company's 2023 debt due is minimal but in 2024, it has almost $3 billion due. That means it'll need a partial debt rollover. In 2026, the company's maturities are more than $3 billion. The company's near-term debt obligations could potentially lead to some rising interest payments.
Realty Income Growth Potential
The company's financial position enables continued growth with investments.
The company has continued to source $10s of billions of opportunities, with a substantial number of international opportunities. The company has remained selective with a single-digit selectivity rate. It's continued to invest billions across a variety of opportunities, but its selectivity rate has gone up, which indicates that the company is perhaps lowering its standards.
Still, as long as the company can continue to find cheap investments that meet its criteria, it can continue its overall growth. That growth potential will enable continued shareholder returns.
Our View
The company's size enables substantial additional opportunities. The company's Encore Boston transaction in December 2022 for $1.7 billion is an example of that. The sale-leaseback at a 5.9% cap rate comes with a 30Y lease term and 1.75-2.5% CPI increases depending on what inflation rates are.
The increase in the company's cap rate will lead to more opportunities in the coming years, in our view, that have exciting long-term potential. The company has a manageable debt portfolio with a 5.9 year term that slightly protects it from rising interest rates. That will enable its cash flow to grow in upcoming quarters.
Putting it all together, the company has a dividend of more than 5% that'll enable increasing shareholder returns.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is the company's valuation and earnings. The company has a dividend yield of just over 5%, but traditionally we look for a double-digit yield when investing. The company is continuing to invest; however, there's no guarantee that its investments will generate the expecting returns making it a riskier investment.
Conclusion
Realty Income has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has a dividend yield of more than 5%, which it pays monthly, and it's continuing to guide for mid-single digit dividend investments, which it can comfortably afford. Additionally, the company is continuing to expand internationally, bringing in substantial additional opportunities.
The company's size and scale allows it to bring in new opportunities such as the Encore Boston deal. At the same time, the company's overall cap rate is increasing from rising interest rates, enabling the company to lock in profitable long-term deals. The company's debt and higher valuation have some risk, but overall we expect strong returns to continue.
