Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medios AG And The Pharmaceutical Distribution Industry In Germany

May 28, 2023 3:49 AM ETMedios AG (MEDOF)
The Italian View profile picture
The Italian View
141 Followers

Summary

  • Medios AG is a pharmaceutical wholesaler and producer of patient-specific medications based in Germany, operating through two segments, Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies.
  • Pharmaceutical distribution in Germany is regulated by the German Drug Price Ordinance, in which Pharmaceutical Supply is a low-margin segment, while Patient-Specific Therapies have higher EBITDA margins, reaching up to 12%.
  • Pharmaceutical distribution in Germany is regulated by the German Drug Price Ordinance, which affects the pricing of drugs, with both generalist and specialist wholesalers playing a role in the industry.

Young female scientist working in laboratory

Solskin

Investment Thesis

Demand for healthcare is relatively inelastic, which means that in case of a recession, Medios AG (OTCPK:MEDOF) is poised to meet expected growth. Additionally, we believe that the market has already priced in the regulatory risks associated with

Company Logo

Company Website

Company Investor Presentation with explanation of different division and product

Company Investor Presentation

Regulatory environment in Germany

Company's presentation

share price decrease after the decision

Medios's share price (Google Finance)

display of revenue and EBITDA

Company Investor Presentation

Historical EBITDa margin of Medios

EBITDA margin (FinBox)

historical EV/LTM EBITDA of Medios

FinBox

historical EV/LTM EBITDA of Medios

FinBox

Linear Regression EV/LTM Revenue and EBITDA margin

Author's work - Data: FinBox

Linear Regression EV/LTM EBITDA and Revenue Growth

Author's work - Data: FinBox

Author's Analysis based on different scenario

Author's Analysis

This article was written by

The Italian View profile picture
The Italian View
141 Followers
Market insight from an Italian View. https://investitoreintelligente.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MEDOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.