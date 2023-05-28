Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) may be the best investment opportunity available to retail investors for some time to come. Seeking Alpha Quant has ranked it #1. When taking into consideration Tingo's balance sheet and cash flow, I find the current valuation at just over $622 Million low. I offer a brief background of Tingo's recent capital restructuring before analyzing segments of the top line from the most recent earnings call presentation and later use these numbers to determine a segment-weighted valuation model based on sector ratios. I issue a Strong Buy call on Tingo Group stock.

Ticker Background

Before discussing the sources of revenue, let's review Tingo Group's capital structure, as The Company recently restructured itself in a manner that may be confusing to some investors.

1. An entity MICT, Inc. traded on the Nasdaq as MICT and bought the entity Tingo Mobile Limited from the entity Tingo, Inc (TNMA).

2. MICT, Inc. changed its name to Tingo Group and its ticker symbol to TIO

3. Before its purchase of Tingo Mobile Limited, MICT was not a blank check company, although its subsequent rebranding resembles a SPAC deal.

4. Tingo Group owns Tingo Mobile Limited and also the MICT, Inc. assets including an insurance brokerage and fintech business that operate in Asia.

5. Tingo, Inc will be issued 19.99% of Tingo Group, formerly known as MICT, INC, in addition to convertible stock. In a 10-Q issued on May 19, 2023, Tingo, Inc. states that it expects to own 75% of Tingo Group when the deal is done.

Tingo Group Operations and Top Line

The main value proposition of Tingo Group's products and services is to technologize African and Asian farm operations. This is primarily in the form of mobile devices that are configured to work through existing telecommunications infrastructure and offer robust insurance and financing marketplaces to economize the production and sale of agricultural products. The Q1 2023 earnings call presentation breaks down their revenue into five synergistic categories: Mobile handset leasing, mobile call and data, Tingo Foods, Nwassa and MICT revenue.

Tingo Revenue Guidance (Tingo Group)

Mobile Handset Leasing

This is the backbone of the product line and consists of smartphones configured with various applications. With approximately 9.3 million active farmers, this segment generated $113.7 Million in Q1 2023. This implies a leasing rate of merely $12.23/quarter. The Company's new partnership with All Farmers Association of Nigeria is expected to triple the number of users, so there is room for demand to pull the leasing price up higher in addition to the increasing the total units.

Mobile Call and Data

$14.4 Million Q1 revenue is attributed to the resale of voice and data products from local carriers. Connectivity providers have an incentive to partner with Tingo Group in order to expand their market and make use of the African telecommunications infrastructure. In turn, this could lead to the adoption of technology use for personal use as well as the dissemination of The Internet into corners of developing nations that it doesn't currently reach. I am very bullish on this segment, as the wholesaling of telecommunications solutions has proven quite viable in Western nations. Look at the likes of Granite Telecommunications.

Tingo Foods

This is the most poorly communicated yet largest revenue stream at $577.2 Million in Q1. It serves as a domestic marketplace for farm products to be processed into consumer products. There seems to be no single plant that generates this revenue, although a $1.6 billion processing facility is under construction and slotted to complete by mid 2024. The existing revenues likely come from a plethora of subcontracts with third party facilities, although that is speculation on my part.

Nwassa

Comprising $125.3 Million of Q1 revenue, this is the digital marketplace for farmers to sell their produce to buyers, foreign and domestic. The former is important, as Tingo has made deals with commodities exchanges abroad for farmers to arrange for the export of their crops. They have secured deals with All Farmers Association of Nigeria and Prime Commodity exchange to market this solution.

MICT

The assets from MICT, Inc. play an integral role in financing and insuring farmer operations. These operations brought in $20.6 Million in Q1 and have caught the attention of Visa, who is partnering with Tingo to offer credit to farmers. Micro finance has shown mixed results, yet I am bullish on it here in the context of wraparound support for a viable, although easily marginalized segment of agriculture. Insurance often makes financing possible, and the former is often neglected in the context of microfinance.

Valuation

This is where the numbers really shine. Quant picks up on a market price that is just 40% of book value. The price to sales ratio is merely .13. As a rough and ready valuation model, we can apply the IT sector Price/Revenue ratio of 2.66, and assume no quarterly change in revenue of $851.2 and that it ends 2023 with approximately $3.4 Billion in annual revenue. I thus calculate a market cap of approximately $9 Billion, more than 10x the current valuation.

However, the analysis is complicated by the fact that while the core of Tingo's growth potential may lie in its technology, the majority of its revenue and earnings come from sectors other than IT. My ultimate valuation and price target comes from weighting the revenue by segment. Of $851.2 Million of Q1 2023 revenue, approximately 68% is Consumer Staples revenue, roughly 2% is Financials, and 30% is IT. Taking these respective percentages and multiplying them by the appropriate sector ratios, I arrive at a custom Price/Revenue ratio of 1.56. Multiplying revenue by this figure, I calculate a market capitalization of $5.3 Billion.

Once the float is fully diluted from the capital restructuring, there will be 526,642,328 shares outstanding, according to the most recent 10 Q.

I therefore calculate a price target of approximately $10/share.

Risks

There are substantial risks to a long position in Tingo. The pro forma 2023 numbers show enormous growth over 2022. If such growth continues, then then the price target should be even higher based on forward revenue estimates. However, the current 10-Q is unaudited, and there is only year-over-year growth to calculate any realistic growth rate. This is why I interpolate carefully in estimating 2023 revenue in the prior section. The acceleration is just so extreme. Moreover, while the company is doing exciting things in a developing nation, the political and legal atmosphere is not conducive to commerce, as the continent is caught in an economic Catch-22 in my opinion.

Conclusions

The risk to reward ratio warrants a Strong Buy call in my opinion. While there are concerns regarding management, I give the benefit of the doubt to a developing continent and question my inherent, implicit biases against African culture. For those looking for more risk, there is no clear arbitrage opportunity in the OTC markets currently. TNMA trades at approximately 79% the value of TIO at the time of writing, yet it is worth only 75% of TIO's diluted shares outstanding. I thus recommend avoiding the OTC risks and buying any and all dips in TIO.