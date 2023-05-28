Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NGE: Near 50% NAV Discount Not Enough To Compensate For Nigeria Risks

May 28, 2023 3:51 AM ETGlobal X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE)
JP Research
Summary

  • Nigerian equities have risen this year.
  • But sticky inflationary pressures, steep rate hikes, and severe Naira shortages are major headwinds.
  • Even with the Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF at a record NAV discount, the risk/reward isn't great.

Nigeria money, Naira paper banknotes, Creative business and finance concept

With the election done and dusted, Nigeria looks set for some big reforms once its new President, Bola Tinubu, is sworn in next week. The incoming government campaigned on a controversial (but fiscally prudent) economic platform

Nigeria Inflation Trend

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF Key Info

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF Sector Allocation

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF Top Holdings

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF Characteristics

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF Performance

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF Distribution

A passionately curious analyst.

