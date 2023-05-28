Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GNOM: A Genomics ETF That Will Have Its Day, Even If Not Right Now

Summary

  • GNOM is a $200 million ETF that invests in a forward-looking set of innovative businesses focused on the genomics industry.
  • This is a long-term growth area, but it will need to get more profitable to get more popular. That could take a little while.
  • I rate GNOM a Hold for now, but it definitely gets a spot on my watchlist.

Research, experiment and medical trial being done by a scientist in a lab, science facility or hospital. One young, serious and professional researcher organizing, sorting or making a discovery

Sean Anthony Eddy

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) is not for everyone. In fact, it might really only appeal to a very niche-seeking type of investor. Furthermore, it way down in price, but there is no immediate catalyst to lift it

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
gnom and ibb

GNOM and IBB: the small and big of focused biotech ETFs (Seeking Alpha )

GNOM top 10

GNOM Top 10 holdings as of 5/24/2023 (Seeking Alpha)

The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

