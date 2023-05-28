Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DBJP: Buy On Pullbacks

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • The DBJP ETF provides currency hedged exposure to Japanese equities.
  • Japanese equities are cheap relative to the rest of the world, trading at 13.4x Fwd P/E compared to 16.5x for MSCI World.
  • In addition, the BOJ is actively trying to spur growth, unlike other global central banks.
  • However, one downside of BOJ's monetary policies is a weak Yen. Foreign investors in Japanese stocks need to be aware of the currency depreciation risk.
  • I recommend investors bullish on Japan to accumulate shares on any upcoming pullbacks.

Tokyo city in Japan

StockByM

Everyone seems to love investing in Japan, as we recently saw the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, shun the U.S. and increase his holdings in Japanese trading houses. Reportedly, investors followed suit by buying almost $8 billion in

DBJP sector allocation and top 10 holdings

Figure 1 - DBJP sector allocation and top 10 holdings (etf.dws.com)

DBJP currency hedge

Figure 2 - DBJP currency hedge (etf.dws.com)

DBJP historical returns

Figure 3 - DBJP historical returns (etf.dws.com)

JPY has depreciated from 75 to 140

Figure 4 - UPY has depreciated from 75 to 140 (stockcharts.com)

Mundell-Fleming Trilemma

Figure 5 - Mundell-Fleming Trilemma (investopedia.com)

Japanese inflation far above target

Figure 6 - Japanese inflation far above target (tradingeconomics.com)

Japan is cheap relative to the world

Figure 7 - Japan is cheap relative to the world (MSCI.com)

Nikkei is in a multi-year uptrend

Figure 8 - Nikkei is in a multi-year uptrend (Author created from stockcharts.com)

DBJP is overbought

Figure 9 - DBJP is overbought; buy on pullback (Author created from stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.01K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.