A key update to our thesis: positive ORCA-3 trial data as expected

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) has reported compelling topline data of Phase 3 ORCA-3 study of cytisinicline. We believe this data reinforces previous findings from the Phase 3 ORCA-2 study and we remain positive about the approvability of cytisinicline moving forward with two strong Phase 3 data and robust real-world-evidence on hand.

12 week data (Company source)

We remind readers that the phase 3 ORCA-3 trial randomized 792 adult smokers, with an average age of 53 years and a median smoking history of 36 years, to receive 3mg cytisinicline dosed three times daily for 6 weeks or 12 weeks, or a placebo. Also, participants received standard behavioral support during the trial (which is the current standard of care). We note that the primary endpoint was biochemically verified smoking cessation measured during the last 4 weeks of treatment, with subjects monitored for smoking cessation for 24 weeks post-randomization, which is important to show the ongoing efficacy of smoking cessation. Net-net, cytisinicline demonstrated statistically significant smoking cessation on both primary and secondary efficacy analyses compared to placebo.

We summarize the key takeaway of the study below:

12-Week Cytisinicline 6-Week Cytisinicline Placebo Number of Participants 792 792 792 Primary Endpoint (last 4 weeks of treatment) 30.3% (p<0.0001, Odds ratio: 4.4) 14.8% (p=0.0008, Odds ratio: 2.85) N/A Secondary Endpoint (week 9 to week 24 for 12-week regimen, week 3 to week 24 for 6-week regimen) 20.5% (p<0.0001, Odds ratio: 5.79) 6.8% (p=0.0006, Odds ratio: 6.25) N/A Most Common Adverse Events Insomnia, abnormal dreams, nausea, headache Insomnia, abnormal dreams, nausea, headache Insomnia, abnormal dreams, nausea, headache Click to enlarge

Furthermore, as expected, we find the safety data highly compelling, supporting the safe long-term usage of the drug.

Cytisinicline was well-tolerated with no serious treatment-related adverse events. Most common adverse events were insomnia, abnormal dreams, nausea, and headache.

Clean safety in smoking cessation treatment is critical as many patients may require long-term or intermittent use. High safety profiles promote better adherence to treatment and minimize harm, especially as many smokers may have existing health issues. For instance, Bupropion can increase seizure risk and cause side effects like sleep disturbances and mood changes. Varenicline can increase cardiovascular risk and cause side effects such as nausea and serious psychiatric symptoms. Given these risks, a treatment with a clean safety profile, like cytisinicline, could potentially offer a more patient-friendly option.

Safety profile of the drug (Company IR)

Financials: recent raise should add ~1 year of runway

With the recent $16m equity financing on May 2023 and $16m of existing cash (as of March 2023), we believe the company's cash runway (quarterly cash burn <8m expected as the company has already finished its major trials) will extend to YE 2024, which is an acceptable cash runway for mid-cap biotech.

Risks

Clinical and Regulatory Risk: The primary product candidate of Achieve Life Sciences, cytisinicline, is still in the clinical trial stage. There is always inherent risk in pharmaceutical development, and success in early-stage trials does not guarantee success in later stages. If cytisinicline fails to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or other regulatory bodies, it would have a substantial negative impact on the company. Commercialization and Market Acceptance Risk: Even if cytisinicline gets regulatory approval, the commercial success of the product is not guaranteed. It will depend on several factors, including market acceptance by physicians, patients, and healthcare payers, the establishment of effective distribution and marketing capabilities, and competition from other therapies. Financial Risk: As of my last training data cut-off in September 2021, Achieve Life Sciences has not yet generated any commercial revenue and may need to raise additional funds to continue its operations. If the company is unable to secure sufficient funding, it might impact its ability to complete the necessary clinical trials and bring its product to market. Intellectual Property Risk: Achieve's success depends on its ability to obtain and maintain patent protection for cytisinicline, to preserve its trade secrets, and to operate without infringing upon the proprietary rights of others. If the company is unable to protect its intellectual property effectively, it could impact the company's competitive position and valuation.

Conclusion

With the robust phase 3 data announced recently that de-risks the approval of cytisinicline and additional capital raise, adding ~1 year of cash runway, we believe the recent sell-off should be a net-positive buying opportunity for the stock. We note that the historical stock movement for ACHV always involved post-data sell-off, which recovered shortly as the stock moved into the next key catalysts (NDA filing and pharma partnership).