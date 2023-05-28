Achieve: Exciting Smoking Cessation Drug Approval Could Come Soon
Summary
- Efficacy: Phase 3 ORCA-3 trial showed significant efficacy of cytisinicline in smoking cessation, reinforcing data from ORCA-2.
- Safety: Cytisinicline exhibited no serious treatment-related adverse events, implying safe long-term usage.
- Financials: ACHV's recent fundraising extends its cash runway to end of 2024.
- Investment Potential: Despite risks, robust Phase 3 data and extended cash runway make ACHV stock a potential buy.
A key update to our thesis: positive ORCA-3 trial data as expected
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) has reported compelling topline data of Phase 3 ORCA-3 study of cytisinicline. We believe this data reinforces previous findings from the Phase 3 ORCA-2 study and we remain positive about the approvability of cytisinicline moving forward with two strong Phase 3 data and robust real-world-evidence on hand.
We remind readers that the phase 3 ORCA-3 trial randomized 792 adult smokers, with an average age of 53 years and a median smoking history of 36 years, to receive 3mg cytisinicline dosed three times daily for 6 weeks or 12 weeks, or a placebo. Also, participants received standard behavioral support during the trial (which is the current standard of care).
We note that the primary endpoint was biochemically verified smoking cessation measured during the last 4 weeks of treatment, with subjects monitored for smoking cessation for 24 weeks post-randomization, which is important to show the ongoing efficacy of smoking cessation. Net-net, cytisinicline demonstrated statistically significant smoking cessation on both primary and secondary efficacy analyses compared to placebo.
We summarize the key takeaway of the study below:
|12-Week Cytisinicline
|6-Week Cytisinicline
|Placebo
|Number of Participants
|792
|792
|792
|Primary Endpoint (last 4 weeks of treatment)
|30.3% (p<0.0001, Odds ratio: 4.4)
|14.8% (p=0.0008, Odds ratio: 2.85)
|N/A
|Secondary Endpoint (week 9 to week 24 for 12-week regimen, week 3 to week 24 for 6-week regimen)
|20.5% (p<0.0001, Odds ratio: 5.79)
|6.8% (p=0.0006, Odds ratio: 6.25)
|N/A
|Most Common Adverse Events
|Insomnia, abnormal dreams, nausea, headache
|Insomnia, abnormal dreams, nausea, headache
|Insomnia, abnormal dreams, nausea, headache
Furthermore, as expected, we find the safety data highly compelling, supporting the safe long-term usage of the drug.
Cytisinicline was well-tolerated with no serious treatment-related adverse events. Most common adverse events were insomnia, abnormal dreams, nausea, and headache.
Clean safety in smoking cessation treatment is critical as many patients may require long-term or intermittent use. High safety profiles promote better adherence to treatment and minimize harm, especially as many smokers may have existing health issues. For instance, Bupropion can increase seizure risk and cause side effects like sleep disturbances and mood changes. Varenicline can increase cardiovascular risk and cause side effects such as nausea and serious psychiatric symptoms. Given these risks, a treatment with a clean safety profile, like cytisinicline, could potentially offer a more patient-friendly option.
Financials: recent raise should add ~1 year of runway
With the recent $16m equity financing on May 2023 and $16m of existing cash (as of March 2023), we believe the company's cash runway (quarterly cash burn <8m expected as the company has already finished its major trials) will extend to YE 2024, which is an acceptable cash runway for mid-cap biotech.
Risks
Clinical and Regulatory Risk: The primary product candidate of Achieve Life Sciences, cytisinicline, is still in the clinical trial stage. There is always inherent risk in pharmaceutical development, and success in early-stage trials does not guarantee success in later stages. If cytisinicline fails to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or other regulatory bodies, it would have a substantial negative impact on the company.
Commercialization and Market Acceptance Risk: Even if cytisinicline gets regulatory approval, the commercial success of the product is not guaranteed. It will depend on several factors, including market acceptance by physicians, patients, and healthcare payers, the establishment of effective distribution and marketing capabilities, and competition from other therapies.
Financial Risk: As of my last training data cut-off in September 2021, Achieve Life Sciences has not yet generated any commercial revenue and may need to raise additional funds to continue its operations. If the company is unable to secure sufficient funding, it might impact its ability to complete the necessary clinical trials and bring its product to market.
Intellectual Property Risk: Achieve's success depends on its ability to obtain and maintain patent protection for cytisinicline, to preserve its trade secrets, and to operate without infringing upon the proprietary rights of others. If the company is unable to protect its intellectual property effectively, it could impact the company's competitive position and valuation.
Conclusion
With the robust phase 3 data announced recently that de-risks the approval of cytisinicline and additional capital raise, adding ~1 year of cash runway, we believe the recent sell-off should be a net-positive buying opportunity for the stock. We note that the historical stock movement for ACHV always involved post-data sell-off, which recovered shortly as the stock moved into the next key catalysts (NDA filing and pharma partnership).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.