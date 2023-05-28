Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Generali: Executing Well And Undervalued

Mark Dockray
Summary

  • Italian composite insurer Generali has been prudently repositioning its Life business and growing non-motor P&C to reduce its reliance on investment income.
  • Recent results have been solid and I expect growth to continue in FY 2023 and FY 2024.
  • On both a ROE-driven P/BV basis and under a dividend discount model, these shares look around 15% undervalued.

Generali Milan Italy

Baloncici/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Composite insurance giant Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF)(OTCPK:ARZGY) has been making the right moves in recent years, prudently repositioning its business so that it is less reliant on investment income. For current shareholders (and indeed prospective ones) that

Generali Operating Profit By Segment

Data Source: Generali FY 2022 Results

Generali 2022 Operating Earnings By Geography

Data Source: Generali FY 2022 Results

Generali share of operating result by type

Source: Generali Investor Day 2021

Generali Non-Motor GWP (2016-2022)

Data Source: Generali Annual Supplemental Financial Disclosures

Generali Share Of Investment Result As A Portion Of Total Operating Result

Data Source: Analyst Calculations From Generali's Annual Supplemental Financial Disclosures

Generali Return On Equity (2015 - 2022)

Data Source: Generali Annual Supplemental Financial Disclosures

This article was written by

Mark Dockray
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

