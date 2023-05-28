Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BKT: It Is Time To Buy Agency MBS Bonds

May 28, 2023 6:06 AM ETBlackRock Income Trust (BKT)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.52K Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock Income Trust is a fixed income closed end fund.
  • BKT focuses on buying AAA Agency MBS bonds and leverages them up to enhance profits.
  • The CEF does not have a fixed leverage cost structure and has not seen its distribution coverage balloon as rates have moved up.
  • We feel lower prepayment rates on mortgages are now priced in, and we are going to see peak rates this summer.
  • This CEF is the leveraged structure of the very similar vanilla ETF MBB.

House icon and red arrow pointing up on yellow background.

lerbank

Thesis

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) is a fixed income closed end fund. The vehicle buys AAA Agency MBS securities and leverages them up to enhance the yield paid to investors. We have covered this name before, with

return

Performance (Seeking Alpha)

rates

30Y Mortgage Rate (The Fed)

holdings

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

duration

Duration (Fund Fact Sheet)

Chart
Data by YCharts

distribution

Section 19a (Fund Website)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.52K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.