Mypurgatoryyears/iStock via Getty Images

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is a large upstream company with a market capitalization of $30 billion. The company's share price has suffered recently, down almost 20% YTD, as the market has remained strong. As we'll see throughout this article, despite the weakness, the company has the ability to drive substantial shareholder returns.

Devon Energy Business Model

The company has an impressive portfolio of low-cost assets.

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

The company has a strong multi-basin portfolio, although its focus is primarily Delaware Basin shale oil. The company has access to both oil and natural gas, with strong premium markets, to ship its products. The company's inventory and scale form the basis of its low breakeven, along with its ability to continue generating strong shareholder returns.

The company has managed to return >120% of its Devon + WPX Energy valuation to shareholders. As we'll see in the next article, the company has a strong ability to continue producing and generating strong returns.

Devon Energy 1Q 2023 Performance

The company's 1Q 2023 performance shows its ability to continue production, even in a weaker market.

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

The company managed to produce 320 thousand barrels / day, a strong 11% YoY growth. The company managed to do that while keeping capital spending at just under $1 billion, well within guidance. The company's production costs managed to drop 2% QoQ, impressive in an inflationary environment, and showing its continued portfolio improvements.

Putting it all together, after what was clearly sufficient capital spending, the company earned $665 million in FCF (with a 59% reinvestment rate). That's a $2.6 billion annualized FCF rate or a 9% FCF yield on the company's market cap. That's quite impressive given the company's continued capital spending and growth.

Devon Energy Share Repurchase Program

The company's aggressive share repurchase program will continue to drive strong returns.

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

The company repurchased just under $700 million of shares YTD. The company's 1Q announced dividend of $0.72 / share, annualizes at a dividend of 6%. That alone forms a strong basis for the company's shareholder returns. Additionally, the company's annualized share buyback is an almost 10% shareholder return.

That is enough for the company to generate double-digit shareholder returns, comfortably justifying its valuation. The company has upsized the program 3-times, and we expect that to continue as the company works through its $1 billion remaining in the upcoming quarters.

Devon Energy 2023 Outlook

The company's 2023 outlook will enable increased shareholder returns.

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

The company expects 9% production per share growth YoY from 2022. That alone justifies the company's intensive $3.7 billion capital program. The company's $925 million average capital spending per quarter shows its 1Q capital spending was above average and should go down as we go into the end of the year.

The company's funding breakeven is $40 WTI / $2.75 HH, which is incredibly strong given the YoY production growth. The company's 25% ROCE also shows the strength of its assets.

At the same time, WTI prices are just under $73 / barrel, which is quite low. At that level, the company's FCF yield is just over 8%, which is quite strong returns counting the company's production growth. Given continued pressure from OPEC+, we expect prices to go back up. That will link to stronger FCF yields and overall returns.

Our View

Devon Energy is one of the few energy partners continuing to invest heavily in growth. The company's $3.6 billion capital spending plan is expected to result in 9% YoY production growth versus last year. That alone would justify investing in the company, given that it's a level of capital spending that the company can comfortably afford with a $40 WTI breakeven.

However, the company also has a net debt to EBITDAX of a mere 0.6x. The company's debt maturities until 2030 are $2.6 billion, versus a cash position of just under $900 million and continued strong cash generation. The company's total net debt is $5.5 billion, or less than 20% of its market capitalization, a level it can comfortably afford.

The company's FCF yield post its strong capital spending and growth is 8% at $70 WTI. At $80 WTI it becomes 10%. That's enough for the company to continue its 6% annualized dividend under its current policy, along with continued share repurchases, making the company a valuable investment.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is WTI prices. Prices of just over $70 / barrel are quite low. OPEC+ has already cut production to attempt to repair this, but by any historic metric, prices are still quite low. Should prices drop further, the company will struggle much more to generate its shareholder returns, making it a poor investment.

Conclusion

Devon Energy is a unique oil company that offers investors both substantial production growth, with the company beating its guidance in the most recent quarter, and strong shareholder returns. The company maintains a high single digit dividend, and an aggressive share repurchase program, that can support double-digit shareholder returns.

The company has 12 years risked inventory and more than 20 years un-risked inventory. That will enable years of continued production growth. The company has a strong reserve replacement ratio. Overall, putting all of this together, we recommend taking advantage of the company's recent share price weakness to invest in the company.