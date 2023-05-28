Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DTE Energy Company: Grid Modernization Creating Margin Expansion

May 28, 2023 6:52 AM ETDTE Energy Company (DTE)
Summary

  • DTE Energy's Q1 2023 earnings results were mixed demonstrating the need for a long-term strategy to yield success.
  • The company has met broader market performance when adjusting for dividends exemplifying the company's ability to scale to new heights.
  • The use of grid modernization has enabled DTE to improve customer satisfaction as well as expand margins from reliability improvements.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, DTE is slightly undervalued, resulting in a buy rating.

Exterior Of Detroit Edison DTE Utility Company In Southeast Michigan

ehrlif

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has demonstrated sustained growth and prosperity over numerous decades, making it a compelling investment opportunity. With a strong dividend, strategic implementation of grid modernization to enhance margins, and a slight undervaluation based on my DCF analysis, I believe

DTE Service Map

DTE Service Map (Company Website)

DTE P/E GAAP Compared to Peers

DTE P/E GAAP Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Share performance

Seeking Alpha

DTE Compared to the Broader Market 10Y

DTE Compared to the Broader Market 10Y (Created by Author Using Bar Charts)

DTE center

DTE Energy

Analyst Consensus

Trading View

Cost of Equity calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

DCF Financials

DCF Financials (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
53 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

