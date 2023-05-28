Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oatly: Asymmetric Opportunity

May 28, 2023 8:40 AM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)
Richard Durant
Summary

  • The oat milk category continues to demonstrate strength, and Oatly's competitive position is resilient in the face of growing competition.
  • Cost pressures are easing, which should be supportive of gross profit margins, along with price increases.
  • Oatly's valuation remains depressed, which is likely more reflective of doubt about the company's ability to remain solvent than its long-term prospects.

Oat milk. Healthy vegan non-dairy organic drink with flakes

YelenaYemchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Oatly's (NASDAQ:OTLY) stock price remains depressed due to the company's large cash burn and modest cash balance. While solvency is a serious risk, the oat milk category continues to demonstrate strength and Oatly is the market leader. Supply

Value Share of Non-Dairy Milk

Figure 1: Value Share of Non-Dairy Milk (source: Oatly)

Oatly Revenue by Channel and Geography

Figure 2: Oatly Revenue by Channel and Geography (source: Oatly)

Oatly European Expansion

Figure 3: Oatly European Expansion (source: Oatly)

Oatly US Distribution

Figure 4: Oatly US Distribution (source: Oatly)

Oatly Asia Distribution

Figure 5: Oatly Asia Distribution (source: Oatly)

Oatly Growth Drivers

Table 1: Oatly Growth Drivers (source: Created by author using data from Oatly)

Oatly Revenue

Figure 6: Oatly Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Oatly)

Oatly Search Interest

Figure 7: Oatly Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Oatly Production Costs

Figure 8: Oatly Production Costs (source: Created by author using data from Oatly)

Oatly Profit Margins

Figure 9: Oatly Profit Margins (source: Create by author using data from Oatly)

Oatly EV/S Multiple

Figure 10: Oatly EV/S Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

